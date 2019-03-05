[SBS Star] Everyone Is Intrigued by Ways that iKON BOBBY Makes a Heart

BOBBY of K-pop boy group iKON's creative ways of making a heart are in the center of attention.Recently, one iKONIC (the name of iKON's fan club) uploaded a post online with series of photos of BOBBY making a heart.The fan wrote, "I find BOBBY's ways of making a heart really interesting. Don't you?"He/she added, "How did he even come up with making a heart like that anyway? I've seen nobody else making these kinds of heart. He must have given it a long thought to invent them!"The photos were of BOBBY making a heart with his hands in two very unusual ways.It certainly does not look easy to copy his hearts, because they are so different from the conventional way of making a heart which requires you to place two bended-hands together while the finger tips touched the finger tips on the opposite side.After seeing this post, iKONIC as well as other K-pop fans commented, "As iKONIC, I saw him making those so many times. That made me think that making them was easy, but it really was not when I tried it myself.", "I'm fascinated! They truly are unique!", "He must have practiced a lot before he made them all perfect, right? It's kind of cute imagining him practicing making the hearts.", and so on.Meanwhile, iKON is planned to perform at 'SXSW 2019' that will take place on March 13 in Austin, Texas.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'tm_yn1201' '951221x1121' '19951221_com' 'only___bobby' Twitter)(SBS Star)