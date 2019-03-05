SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Everyone Is Intrigued by Ways that iKON BOBBY Makes a Heart
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Everyone Is Intrigued by Ways that iKON BOBBY Makes a Heart

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.05 18:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Everyone Is Intrigued by Ways that iKON BOBBY Makes a Heart
BOBBY of K-pop boy group iKON's creative ways of making a heart are in the center of attention.

Recently, one iKONIC (the name of iKON's fan club) uploaded a post online with series of photos of BOBBY making a heart.

The fan wrote, "I find BOBBY's ways of making a heart really interesting. Don't you?"

He/she added, "How did he even come up with making a heart like that anyway? I've seen nobody else making these kinds of heart. He must have given it a long thought to invent them!"

The photos were of BOBBY making a heart with his hands in two very unusual ways.BOBBYBOBBYIt certainly does not look easy to copy his hearts, because they are so different from the conventional way of making a heart which requires you to place two bended-hands together while the finger tips touched the finger tips on the opposite side.BOBBYAfter seeing this post, iKONIC as well as other K-pop fans commented, "As iKONIC, I saw him making those so many times. That made me think that making them was easy, but it really was not when I tried it myself.", "I'm fascinated! They truly are unique!", "He must have practiced a lot before he made them all perfect, right? It's kind of cute imagining him practicing making the hearts.", and so on.BOBBYMeanwhile, iKON is planned to perform at 'SXSW 2019' that will take place on March 13 in Austin, Texas.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'tm_yn1201' '951221x1121' '19951221_com' 'only___bobby' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호