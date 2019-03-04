SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK's Jumping Ability Impresses Many People
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK's Jumping Ability Impresses Many People

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK's jaw-dropping jumping ability has become a popular topic of conversation.

Recently, one K-pop fan posted a picture and asked ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) for an explanation on an online community.

The picture was of JUNGKOOK jumping extremely high on stage.

He/she asked, "What is going on here, guys? Did JUNGKOOK really jump that high? There is no trampoline there though, yeah? I'm just having a hard time believing what I'm seeing."JUNGKOOKThe first comment was by ARMY, who kindly explained the situation with a laugh, "Haha yes, there was no trampoline there. He was doing a rehearsal for a music show. That's just him jumping with his own strength on stage. Pretty impressive, huh?"

Other ARMY also rushed in and left comments such as, "It's unbelievable, isn't it? He always manages to jump so high!", "You know, I sometimes worry thinking the wind will take our baby away when he jumps.", "I know! He looks more like he has just jumped from somewhere above, right?", and so on.JUNGKOOKSome ARMY also provided pictures to show that this picture was not the only time when JUNGKOOK had demonstrated his impressive jumping ability.

Whether if it was the first time seeing these pictures or not, every single person who clicked on the post left the page with their jaw dropped.JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hold its first stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in various cities around the world from May.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'permanent__red' 'eternalstop' Twitter, Online Community, 'ARIRANG TV' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
