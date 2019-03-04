[SBS Star] Han Ye Seul Reveals That She Never Got Rejected by Men

Korean actress Han Ye Seul shyly confessed that she never got a no for an answer when she asked a guy out.On March 3 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Han Ye Seul won the hearts of the viewers with her overwhelming loveliness and sense of humor.On this day, one of the hosts Shin Dong-yup asked Han Ye Seul, "Have you ever confessed your love to your crush first?"Han Ye Seul replied, "If there is someone I like, I express my affection towards them first. I could even get their number, and ask them out first."Then Shin Dong-yup asked, "Have you ever been rejected?"Han Ye Seul shyly answered, "No, I've never been rejected," and laughed out of embarrassment.Then another host Seo Jang Hoon said, "I heard that love is the reason you live. Is that correct?"She quickly replied with a beautiful smile on her face, "I feel the happiest when I'm in love and I feel the most alive when I'm in love. I used to be like that."After seeing this episode, her fans commented, "She's the perfect combination of cute and sexy.", "True that. Love is truly the reason we live.", "Who could say no to that face? I think I can't even breathe in front of her.", and many more.Meanwhile, Han Ye Seul will make her small screen comeback with SBS' upcoming drama 'Big Issue' which will be aired on March 6.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)