SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Ye Seul Reveals That She Never Got Rejected by Men
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Han Ye Seul Reveals That She Never Got Rejected by Men

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.04 17:32 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Han Ye Seul Reveals That She Never Got Rejected by Men
Korean actress Han Ye Seul shyly confessed that she never got a no for an answer when she asked a guy out.

On March 3 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Han Ye Seul won the hearts of the viewers with her overwhelming loveliness and sense of humor.
Han Ye SeulOn this day, one of the hosts Shin Dong-yup asked Han Ye Seul, "Have you ever confessed your love to your crush first?"
Han Ye SeulHan Ye Seul replied, "If there is someone I like, I express my affection towards them first. I could even get their number, and ask them out first."
Han Ye SeulThen Shin Dong-yup asked, "Have you ever been rejected?"
Han Ye SeulHan Ye Seul shyly answered, "No, I've never been rejected," and laughed out of embarrassment.
Han Ye SeulThen another host Seo Jang Hoon said, "I heard that love is the reason you live. Is that correct?"

She quickly replied with a beautiful smile on her face, "I feel the happiest when I'm in love and I feel the most alive when I'm in love. I used to be like that."
Han Ye SeulAfter seeing this episode, her fans commented, "She's the perfect combination of cute and sexy.", "True that. Love is truly the reason we live.", "Who could say no to that face? I think I can't even breathe in front of her.", and many more.

Meanwhile, Han Ye Seul will make her small screen comeback with SBS' upcoming drama 'Big Issue' which will be aired on March 6.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호