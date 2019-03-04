[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Confirms to Play the Prince of Joseon Dynasty

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo is ready to become the prince of Joseon Dynasty for his upcoming drama.According to Cha Eun-woo's management agency Fantagio on March 4, Cha Eun-woo has accepted the offer to join MBC's upcoming drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation).In the drama, Cha Eun-woo will take on the role of 'Yi Rim', a crown prince who lives a double life as a lonely prince who has never dated anyone and a popular romance novelist.While juggling both, 'Yi Rim' meets a rookie historian 'Goo Hae-ryeong' (actress Shin Sae Kyeong) and slowly learns about love and the world outside the palace.In regard to the drama, Cha Eun-woo said through his agency, "The script was very intriguing, and I found the topic of female historians refreshing."He added, "On top of that, my character 'Yi Rim' flutters my heart. I would like to portray the growth of 'Yi Rim' who was destined to be lonely and is clumsy at everything he does."Meanwhile, 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' is slated to air in July this year.(Credit= Fantagio, NAMOO ACTORS, 'Aries_970330' Twitter)(SBS Star)