[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Confirms to Star in a Film Alongside Gong Yoo

Korean actor Park Bo Gum confirmed to join an action thriller film with actor Gong Yoo.On March 4, a production team of an upcoming film 'Seo Bok' (working title) confirmed Park Bo Gum's appearance in the film.Park Bo Gum will be leading the movie with Gong Yoo, who confirmed his role back in last October.'Seo Bok' is about the first-ever human clone named 'Seo Bok' (Park Bo Gum) and a former intelligence agent 'Ki Heon' (Gong Yoo) becoming involved in dangerous situations.'Seo Bok' will be directed by Lee Yong-joo, who directed a popular romance movie 'Architecture 101' in 2012.With this movie, Park Bo Gum will be making a big screen comeback for the first time in about four years after 'Coinlocker Girl'.It will also mark Gong Yoo's return on screen in about two years after tvN's drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God'.Many are looking forward to watching 'Seo Bok' to check out the unique and interesting story, not to mention Park Bo Gum and Gong Yoo's chemistry.Meanwhile, the shooting for the film is scheduled to begin in April.(Lee Narin, Credit= Kim Hyun-chul, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)