SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Confirms to Star in a Film Alongside Gong Yoo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Confirms to Star in a Film Alongside Gong Yoo

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.04 15:58 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Confirms to Star in a Film Alongside Gong Yoo
Korean actor Park Bo Gum confirmed to join an action thriller film with actor Gong Yoo.

On March 4, a production team of an upcoming film 'Seo Bok' (working title) confirmed Park Bo Gum's appearance in the film.

Park Bo Gum will be leading the movie with Gong Yoo, who confirmed his role back in last October.Park Bo Gum and Gong Yoo'Seo Bok' is about the first-ever human clone named 'Seo Bok' (Park Bo Gum) and a former intelligence agent 'Ki Heon' (Gong Yoo) becoming involved in dangerous situations.

'Seo Bok' will be directed by Lee Yong-joo, who directed a popular romance movie 'Architecture 101' in 2012.Park Bo GumWith this movie, Park Bo Gum will be making a big screen comeback for the first time in about four years after 'Coinlocker Girl'.

It will also mark Gong Yoo's return on screen in about two years after tvN's drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God'.

Many are looking forward to watching 'Seo Bok' to check out the unique and interesting story, not to mention Park Bo Gum and Gong Yoo's chemistry. Park Bo GumMeanwhile, the shooting for the film is scheduled to begin in April.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Kim Hyun-chul, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호