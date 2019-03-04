SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS V Expresses Affection Towards His Dog with the Sweetest Kiss
[SBS Star] BTS V Expresses Affection Towards His Dog with the Sweetest Kiss

작성 2019.03.04 16:06
K-pop boy group BTS' member V made his fans extremely jealous with a lovely gesture he has shown to his dog 'Yeontan'.

On March 3, V posted a short video on the group's official social media account.
 
In the video, V was holding 'Yeontan' in his arms and introducing his furry little friend to his fans.
BTS V & YeontanWhilst playing with 'Yeontan', he had the sweetest look on his eyes and looked at him like he was the most precious thing in the whole world.

However, 'Yeontan' who was busy eating his snack rarely looked at V and just concentrated on finishing his delicious treat.
BTS V & YeontanA few seconds later, V tried to mimic 'Yeontan' like he was eating the same snack as his dog.
 

When V and his dog's eyes met, they instantly kissed on the lips and showed off their friendship.

Fans could not help but to clutch their chest after seeing this video of V and 'Yeontan' since all the features in V's face including his strong jaw line, beautiful nose and plumped lips looked even more attractive in this clip.

They commented, "I want to be Yeontan. He's so lucky.", "Yeontan must have saved the world in his previous life.", "I need more pics and videos of V and Yeontan. This is the just best stress reliever", and so on.

Meanwhile, BTS recently added more concert dates to its stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
