[SBS Star] Claudia Kim Talks About Hollywood's Thorough Security System
[SBS Star] Claudia Kim Talks About Hollywood's Thorough Security System

작성 2019.03.04
Korean actress Claudia Kim let the public get a glimpse of Hollywood's meticulous security system.

On March 2, Claudia Kim made appearance at MBC's reality show 'Omniscient Interfering View' as a guest and revealed the story behind her Hollywood blockbusters.

Claudia Kim first made her Hollywood debut with the film 'The Avengers: Age of Ultron' back in 2015, and won the hearts of many fans all around the world with 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' in 2018.
Claudia KimWhilst explaining Hollywood's thorough security system, she said, "We first sign a confidentiality agreement."

Claudia Kim also said that she was only able to get the script after signing numerous pages of contract in her own handwriting.
Claudia KimShe continued, "You can only access to the script through a certain mobile application. It has a password, and once you open it, there is another password."

Claudia Kim added, "You can never take a screenshot. If you do, you'll get fired. If it is one of those scripts that you have to read within 24 hours, it disappears."
Claudia KimClaudia Kim said while sharing an interesting story about her costume, "They plant trees and make parking lots around the studio so that paparazzi cannot film us. We also have to wear a cloak after filming since costumes could be a highly sensitive matter."
Claudia KimAt the end of the conversation, she surprised the audience by saying that it will not just end at paying fines if the actors leak the scripts or any details related to the film.
Claudia Kim(Kang Eunbee, Credit= MBC Omniscient Interfering View)

(SBS Star) 
