SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fall in Love with Nam Joo Hyuk's Sweet Singing Voice
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fall in Love with Nam Joo Hyuk's Sweet Singing Voice

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.04 15:17 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fall in Love with Nam Joo Hyuks Sweet Singing Voice
Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk gave the most romantic gift to fans at his fan meeting.

A couple of months ago, Nam Joo Hyuk's fan meeting 'CURRENT' took place at Sangmyung Art Center, Seoul.

On this day, Nam Joo Hyuk built an unforgettable memory with fans by taking time to speak a lot about himself and give advice on fans' concerns.
Nam Joo HyukNam Joo Hyuk also prepared a special performance for them―singing 'Yeosu Night Sea' by Busker Busker.

Fans began screaming when Nam Joo Hyuk singing, and his sweet voice along with romantic lyrics started melting their hearts.Nam Joo HyukAfter singing the first verse, Nam Joo Hyuk made a cute remark, "Isn't my singing better than before?" and laughed.

While he was laughing, Nam Joo Hyuk missed singing the start of the second verse.

As he cutely commented, "Oh, I missed it.", then everyone in the venue laughed out loud.

After that, he continued smoothly and beautifully singing the song until the end, and received much applause.
 

Meanwhile, Nam Joo Hyuk is taking 'CURRENT' to Kuala Lumpur on March 23, and Taipei on March 30.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'evening primrose' YouTube, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호