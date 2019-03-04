[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fall in Love with Nam Joo Hyuk's Sweet Singing Voice

Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk gave the most romantic gift to fans at his fan meeting.A couple of months ago, Nam Joo Hyuk's fan meeting 'CURRENT' took place at Sangmyung Art Center, Seoul.On this day, Nam Joo Hyuk built an unforgettable memory with fans by taking time to speak a lot about himself and give advice on fans' concerns.Nam Joo Hyuk also prepared a special performance for them―singing 'Yeosu Night Sea' by Busker Busker.Fans began screaming when Nam Joo Hyuk singing, and his sweet voice along with romantic lyrics started melting their hearts.After singing the first verse, Nam Joo Hyuk made a cute remark, "Isn't my singing better than before?" and laughed.While he was laughing, Nam Joo Hyuk missed singing the start of the second verse.As he cutely commented, "Oh, I missed it.", then everyone in the venue laughed out loud.After that, he continued smoothly and beautifully singing the song until the end, and received much applause.Meanwhile, Nam Joo Hyuk is taking 'CURRENT' to Kuala Lumpur on March 23, and Taipei on March 30.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'evening primrose' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)