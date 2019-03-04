[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook to Host 'Produce X 101' & The Show Starts Filming Today

Actor Lee Dong Wook will be hosting the fourth season of 'Produce 101'!On March 4, the production team of Mnet's upcoming survival audition program 'Produce X 101' announced that they have begun filming the show today.The production team further stated, "The program is set to premiere in the first half of this year. We have yet to confirm the exact schedule."It was also announced that Lee Dong Wook will be the host of 'Produce X 101' as the next "representative of the national producers".The role was previously taken by Jang Keun Suk, BoA, and Lee Seung Gi in 'Produce 101', 'Produce 101 Season 2', 'Produce 48', respectively.Back in December 2018, the program started recruiting male trainees with talents and potential to make debut as a project group just like I.O.I, Wanna One, and IZ*ONE.Unlike previous groups, the upcoming 'Produce X 101' group is confirmed to promote together for five years.(Credit= CJ ENM, SBS funE)(SBS Star)