[SBS Star] Super Junior Successfully Wraps Up 'SUPER SHOW 7S'

K-pop boy group Super Junior swept its 15,000 fans off their feet with its concert.On March 2 and 3, Super Junior held its domestic concert 'SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR - SUPER SHOW 7S' at KSPO DOME, Seoul.Super Junior kicked off the concert with the title track 'Black Suit' of their eighth full album 'PLAY', and continuously entertained the crowd with other songs such as 'MAMACITA', 'Mr. Simple', and 'Sorry, Sorry'.The group packed the 200-minute concert with 30 songs including the stage of 'Rokkugo!!!', 'Pajama Party', Super Junior-D&E's hit song medley, and more.Also, all members of Super Junior prepared an individual stage starting from EunHyuk's 'Illusion' to HeeChul's 'Sweet Dream'.When the audience held up a placard during the concert that said, "I'll love you even more tomorrow", and "Please always shine just like now", the members said, "These stages where we interact with you guys are very precious to us."They continued, "As you guys gave us happiness, we will work just as harder. Let's walk together with our hands held."On this day, Super Junior revealed that its sub-unit Super Junior-D&E is planning on throwing its first concert in Korea in April.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Label SJ)(SBS Star)