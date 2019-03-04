SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior Successfully Wraps Up 'SUPER SHOW 7S'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Super Junior Successfully Wraps Up 'SUPER SHOW 7S'

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.04 15:54 수정 2019.03.04 15:55 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior Successfully Wraps Up SUPER SHOW 7S
K-pop boy group Super Junior swept its 15,000 fans off their feet with its concert.

On March 2 and 3, Super Junior held its domestic concert 'SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR - SUPER SHOW 7S' at KSPO DOME, Seoul.
Super JuniorSuper JuniorSuper Junior kicked off the concert with the title track 'Black Suit' of their eighth full album 'PLAY', and continuously entertained the crowd with other songs such as 'MAMACITA', 'Mr. Simple', and 'Sorry, Sorry'.

The group packed the 200-minute concert with 30 songs including the stage of 'Rokkugo!!!', 'Pajama Party', Super Junior-D&E's hit song medley, and more.
Super JuniorSuper JuniorSuper JuniorAlso, all members of Super Junior prepared an individual stage starting from EunHyuk's 'Illusion' to HeeChul's 'Sweet Dream'.
Super JuniorWhen the audience held up a placard during the concert that said, "I'll love you even more tomorrow", and "Please always shine just like now", the members said, "These stages where we interact with you guys are very precious to us."

They continued, "As you guys gave us happiness, we will work just as harder. Let's walk together with our hands held."
Super JuniorOn this day, Super Junior revealed that its sub-unit Super Junior-D&E is planning on throwing its first concert in Korea in April.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Label SJ)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호