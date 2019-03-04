SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Mentions the Time When She Asked Kim Jong-kook to Hang Out
Korean actress Jeon So Min talked about the time when she asked singer Kim Jong-kook to hang out with her.

On March 3 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', it was revealed that Jeon So Min had asked Kim Jong-kook to hang out recently.

While the cast members gathered around for a chat outside, Yang Se Chan suddenly said, "I have something to tell you guys. I heard that Jeon So Min asked Kim Jong-kook out for some coffee last week."
Running ManJeon So Min seemed embarassed, but began explaining, "It was a snowy day, and I was all alone at home. I wanted to hang out with someone, but nobody was interested in it. Also, I wanted to hang out with someone new. I always hang out with Lee Kwang Soo and Yang Se Chan."Running ManJeon So Min went on, "So, I said to Kim Jong-kook, 'Oppa, hang out with me!' At first, Kim Jong-kook was like, 'This is a bit of sudden, isn't it?' then said, 'Alright.' and told me to come to this area."

She continued, "I went there, and Kim Jong-kook was with three other awesome guys. In my mind, I thought, 'This is it! I'm going to have a wonderful time!' Then! Do you guys have any idea who joined us? It was Lee Kwang Soo! He came running after me! He ruined everything!"Running ManLee Kwang Soo laughed and commented, "I don't know if I should say this, but it was because Kim Jong-kook begged me to come. He said he would feel too awkward if he was alone with you."

Kim Jong-kook playfully added, "That's true. I asked everyone I knew as soon as Jeon So Min asked to meet up."Running ManRunning ManMeanwhile, 'Running Man' unveiled a new episode every Sunday at 5PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)  
