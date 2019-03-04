SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Launches His Own Instagram Account
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Launches His Own Instagram Account

Kang Daniel of disbanded project group Wanna One has opened his own social media to interact with his fans.

On March 4, Kang Daniel opened a new Instagram account and shared three photos of himself with a simple caption, "Hello. It's been so long."
Kang DanielEarlier on March 3, it was reported that Kang Daniel is in dispute with his agency LM Entertainment, and requesting the termination of his contract.

Kang DanielWhile LM Entertainment stated it was "a misunderstanding between the agency and the artist," Kang Daniel himself spoke up regarding the issue through a post on his official fan community.

In his statement, Kang Daniel wrote that the agency refused his requests to give him access to his social media accounts, and that the truth will soon get revealed.
Kang DanielKang Daniel debuted in the summer of 2017 as a member of Wanna One, and was planned to make his solo debut this coming April.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hello. It’s been so long.

강다니엘 Daniel K.(@daniel.k.here)님의 공유 게시물님,


(Credit= 'daniel.k.here' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
