[SBS Star] PRISTIN KYULKYUNG's Agencies Deny Rumors of Her Dating Chinese Billionaire
[SBS Star] PRISTIN KYULKYUNG's Agencies Deny Rumors of Her Dating Chinese Billionaire

The rumors regarding K-pop girl group PRISTIN's member KYULKYUNG's relationship with a Chinese businessman was officially denied by her management agencies.

Recently, some Chinese news outlets reported that KYULKYUNG went traveling to Japan with Wang Sicong, a son of Chinese tycoon Wang Jianlin and the founder of an entertainment agency Banana Culture.
Wang SicongIn response to the rumors, KYULKYUNG's Korean agency PLEDIS Entertainment stated, "The rumors of KYULKYUNG and Wang Sicong dating are groundless. We are considering taking legal action if the rumors continue."
KYULKYUNGKYULKYUNG's Chinese agency also released an official statement, requesting people to restrain from spreading the rumors and damaging her image.
KYULKYUNGKYULKYUNG debuted as a member of 'Produce 101' project group I.O.I in 2016, and made her second debut as part of PRISTIN the following year.

She is currently actively promoting in her home country China.

(Credit= PLEDIS Entertainment, '_sicong' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
