[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Answers a Question, "What Does Lee Kwang Soo Mean to You?"

Korean actress Park Bo Young gave her honest answer on what her close friend actor Lee Kwang Soo means to her.On March 3 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the cast unexpectedly bumped into Park Bo Young while filming the show outside.As the cast members were voting on the loser of the game between Ji Suk-jin and Song Ji-hyo, they asked Park Bo Young to comment about each of them.Park Bo Young was first asked what she thought of Ji Suk-jin.The actress answered, "I pretty much only remember Ji Suk-jin in 'Running Man'. He is just the 'big nose' (Ji Suk-jin's nickname) to me."About Song Ji-hyo, Park Bo Young replied, "Song Ji-hyo feels almost like my own older sister. I can't stop thinking about the time when she warmly hugged me the very first time I joined 'Running Man'."Then, Yu Jae Seok asked, "I'm just curious to know your answer to this question. What about Lee Kwang Soo? What does Lee Kwang Soo mean to you?"Park Bo Young coldly answered, "He's just a giraffe to me.".Upon hearing her answer, Lee Kwang Soo commented with widened eyes, "What? A giraffe?"Her answer and Lee Kwang Soo's reaction made everyone burst into laughing.Park Bo Young and Lee Kwang Soo have been friends for a long time, and their fathers even know each other.Previously, they mentioned that they often message each other and hang out as they live in the same area.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)