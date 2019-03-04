[SBS Star] IU Drops Few Hints About Her Upcoming Album

Korean artist IU raised the public's expectation towards her next album with cute spoilers.On March 2, IU met up with her fans through a fan meeting which was held by one chocolate brand.On this day, IU surprised her fans by saying, "My new track is really amazing. I think it's going to be a great album."IU continued, "My voice changed a little, so we modified the original version a lot. I had some concerns since there were few things I tried for the first time but it turned out better than I expected."She added, "I feel like all I need is me doing a good job. I truly am satisfied with some of the songs. Among my albums, I think this album is going to be something that I like."Her fans expectation went through the roof when IU said, "You know that I usually don't talk about these things. I don't say stuff like 'It's lit' because I'm conservative when it comes to talking but you can count on my upcoming album."After talking about her next project for a while, IU cutely added, "It would be nice if they could make mint chocolates. I think it would be huge."IU added, "Among the things I'm advertising, I'm consuming this product the most. Chocolate is my favorite food."Meanwhile, IU recently wrapped up her 10th debut anniversary concert 'dlwlrma'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'boxgame' YouTube)(SBS Star)