[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Speaks Up About the Recent Issue with His Agency
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Speaks Up About the Recent Issue with His Agency

Kang Daniel of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One revealed what had been going on between him and his management agency recently.

On March 3, it was reported that Kang Daniel was requesting contract termination with his management agency LM Entertainment.

In response to this report, LM Entertainment clarified Kang Daniel has not asked to terminate his contract with them, and there has just been a misunderstanding between them.Kang DanielSoon after, Kang Daniel personally addressed the issue with a post on his official fan site.

Kang Daniel confirmed that he is in fact currently in dispute with LM Entertainment, then explained the cause.

Kang Daniel said, "I have been asking my agency to transfer the social media account under my name to me so that I could give you updates. I didn't want to make you worry by not giving you any updates. I asked the agency to transfer the account to me, and waited for them to take the action. However, they refused to transfer it to me."Kang DanielHe continued, "After learning that you may get hurt by speculation articles with false information, I have decided to make my personal Instagram account tomorrow at noon. I have given a lot of thought to this decision, and I would like to tell you that it was made solely for myself and you."Kang DanielHe added, "I miss you a lot and want to perform again soon. I was only able to pull through this difficult time with our memories together, and the love and support you have given me. Please trust me and wait for me. The truth will soon get revealed. Thank you."

After his promotion as Wanna One ended at the end of last year, Kang Daniel left his initial management agency MMO Entertainment and signed an exclusive contract with LM Entertainment on February 1.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
