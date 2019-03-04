SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SHINee KEY Shares Sweet Message to Fans Before His Enlistment
[SBS Star] SHINee KEY Shares Sweet Message to Fans Before His Enlistment

작성 2019.03.04
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SHINee KEY Shares Sweet Message to Fans Before His Enlistment
KEY of K-pop boy group SHINee left one last present to remember him by before enlisting in the military.

On March 3, KEY posted a picture of himself and a letter that showed his affection towards his fans.

In the picture, KEY is staring at the camera with his head shaved.
SHINee KEYAlong with the picture, KEY said, "The memories I've shared with you guys acted as a motivation for me to keep going and helped me not to get distracted. I'm so sorry that I didn't express my gratitude enough because I'm always grateful and thankful."
SHINee KEYKEY continued, "A lot of you might be sad and disappointed, but I know that you've waited for me for the same amount of time when our group was between albums. So I won't worry a lot and will serve my national mandatory duty without getting hurt and courageously."
SHINee KEYHis letter is as follows:

Hello, this is KEY from SHINee. I hope all of you are doing well.

I've been busy working since I made my debut back in 2008.

The memories I've shared with you guys acted as a motivation for me to keep going and helped me not to get distracted.

I'm so sorry that I didn't express my gratitude enough because I've always been so grateful and thankful.

I've never had this long hiatus but I won't be able to see you guys for a while since I was asked to enlist in the military on March 4.

A lot of you might be sad and disappointed, but I know that you've waited for me for the same amount of time when our group was between albums.

So I won't worry a lot and will serve my national mandatory duty without getting hurt and courageously.

Stay healthy, be happy and may your life be filled with love.

Thank you and love you always.

P.S. BYE!!!

Meanwhile, KEY will begin his national mandatory duty on March 4 as an active-duty soldier.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'bumkeyk' Instagram, 'shinee' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
