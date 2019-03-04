[SBS Star] BTS Adds Concert Dates for 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' Due to High Demand

K-pop boy group BTS has added more concert dates for its upcoming world stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.On March 1, tickets for the five stadiums in the U.S. and European countries sold out in impressive time.Especially for Wembley Stadium in London, BTS became the 12th artist ever to sell out the stadium, joining the ranks of world-renowned artists like Queen, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Beyoncé, and more.Following the groundbreaking ticket sales, BTS announced additional concert dates for the following locations―Los Angeles, Chicago, New Jersey, London, and Paris.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its ongoing world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Hong Kong and Bangkok in March and April.'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' begins on May 5 at Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, and continues in eight different cities with more reportedly to come.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)