SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
김정은 위원장의 입, 뉴페이스 신혜영 통역관 '눈길'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

김정은 위원장의 입, 뉴페이스 신혜영 통역관 '눈길'

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.01 10:04 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
1박 2일 일정의 2차 북미정상회담이 합의 무산으로 막을 내렸습니다. 이런 가운데 과거 단골 통역관이던 김주성 대신 이번 회담에 참여해 눈길을 끈 여성 통역관이 있습니다, 비디오머그로 만나보시죠.

[이연향/미 국무부 통역국장 : 김 위원장님 자신 있으십니까?]

[김정은 위원장 : 속단하기는 이르다고 생각합니다.]

[신혜영/김정은 새 통역관 : Well… It's too early to tell]

[김정은 위원장 : 그러나 나의 직감으로 보면 좋은 결과가 생길 거라고 믿습니다.]

[신혜영/김정은 새 통역관 : For what I feel right now I do have a feeling that good results will come out]

#새 김정은 통역관의 영어 실력은?

[신혜영/김정은 새 통역관 : there are people who are welcoming this meeting and there are people who have remained skeptical aboet this meeting. But I'm sure that all of them will be watcing the moment that we are sitting together side by side as if they are watching a fantasy movie So we have made a lot of efforts so far and we thought now it's time for us to come to hanoi, sit together and then have this wonderful dialogue]

▶ 김정은 통역관에 '뉴페이스' 신혜영 투입…누구냐 넌? 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호