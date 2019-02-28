SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Flutters the Public's Heart with His Spectacular Body!
Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk swept the public off their feet with his breathtaking figure.

On February 13, the production team of JTBC's drama 'Dazzling' unveiled the behind scenes of their filming site.
Nam Joo HyukIn the video, actress Han Ji Min who got drunk was causing a scene on Nam Joo Hyuk's back while pulling his hair as hard as she can.
Nam Joo HyukMinutes later, Han Ji Min tried to pat Nam Joo Hyuk's head to make up for what she did earlier, but she could not easily reach the top of his head because of his height.

Then, Nam Joo Hyuk tilted his head a little so that Han Ji Min could put her hands on his head bit easier.
 

Because of this sweet gesture, many of his fans once again fell in love with him after seeing this video.
Nam Joo HyukHowever, this is not the first time for Nam Joo Hyuk to win the hearts of the public with his tall height.
Nam Joo HyukNam Joo HyukEver since he made his debut as an actor back in 2014, Nam Joo Hyuk has showed off an amazing chemistry with all the drama's female leads including Han Ji Min, Shin Sae Kyeong, and Lee Sung Kyoung.
Nam Joo HyukThe main reason he was able to give off a romantic vibe with all his co-stars was that he had the height of any renowned model―188cm (approximately 6' 2).
Nam Joo HyukWith his broad shoulder and long legs, he even turned the model-turned-actress Lee Sung Kyoung into a little girl.

After seeing these pictures of Nam Joo Hyuk, fans commented, "I hope that my son could grow up like him.", "Where can I get a boyfriend like him?", "Young, tall, and handsome. He's got the whole package!", and many more.

Meanwhile, Nam Joo Hyuk is currently focusing on the filming of 'Dazzling'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= YG Entertainment, tvN, JTBC, MBC)

(SBS Star)    
