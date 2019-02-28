SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's Veiled Past Just Gets Unveiled
[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's Veiled Past Just Gets Unveiled

Before Cha Eun-woo debuted as a member of K-pop boy group ASTRO in 2016, he spent three to four years training under his management agency Fantagio.

When you are a trainee, your agency generally keeps you out of the spotlight before making official debut.

However, it was quite the opposite for Cha Eun-woo; his agency received offers and put him on various projects.

His unbelievably great looks played a key role in this part.Cha Eun-wooOut of all projects that he had taken part before his debut, there is one less-known project, and that is a commercial for a cosmetic brand.

It might be because Cha Eun-woo wants to just leave it in the past, as he looks sort of ridiculous in it with colorful/long hair, smokey eye makeup, and funny props, but fans find him adorable in this commercial.

Now, let's have a look at these rare pre-debut images of Cha Eun-woo below!Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-wooCha Eun-wooCha Eun-wooCha Eun-woo(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sharashara.kr' 'offclASTRO' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
