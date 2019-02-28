SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI to Cancel All Scheduled Activities Including Overseas Concerts
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI to Cancel All Scheduled Activities Including Overseas Concerts

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.28 17:50 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SEUNGRI to Cancel All Scheduled Activities Including Overseas Concerts
SEUNGRI of K-pop boy group BIGBANG has decided to cancel all scheduled activities following recent controversies.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: SEUNGRI Completes Police Questioning
SEUNGRI (funE)On February 28, SEUNGRI's management agency YG Entertainment released the following statement:

Hello, this is YG Entertainment.

SEUNGRI has unfortunately canceled his upcoming concerts in Osaka on March 9 and 10, and in Jakarta on March 17.

We ask for your generous understanding from many people who were waiting for the concerts. 

SEUNGRI voluntarily arrived at the police agency at around 9PM (KST) yesterday, and diligently participated in the police questioning for about 8 hours and 30 minutes regarding the suspicions.

SEUNGRI earnestly requested for the police to rigorously probe the suspicions regarding sexual escort services.

SEUNGRI will not only cancel the concerts, but also halt all other scheduled activities and actively cooperate with all upcoming police investigations.

As many people are curious about the suspicions, we hope that all the suspicions and truths are unveiled as quickly as possible through the police's speedy and rigorous investigation.
SEUNGRI (funE)(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호