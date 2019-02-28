[SBS Star] SEUNGRI to Cancel All Scheduled Activities Including Overseas Concerts

SEUNGRI of K-pop boy group BIGBANG has decided to cancel all scheduled activities following recent controversies.On February 28, SEUNGRI's management agency YG Entertainment released the following statement:Hello, this is YG Entertainment.SEUNGRI has unfortunately canceled his upcoming concerts in Osaka on March 9 and 10, and in Jakarta on March 17.We ask for your generous understanding from many people who were waiting for the concerts.SEUNGRI voluntarily arrived at the police agency at around 9PM (KST) yesterday, and diligently participated in the police questioning for about 8 hours and 30 minutes regarding the suspicions.SEUNGRI earnestly requested for the police to rigorously probe the suspicions regarding sexual escort services.SEUNGRI will not only cancel the concerts, but also halt all other scheduled activities and actively cooperate with all upcoming police investigations.As many people are curious about the suspicions, we hope that all the suspicions and truths are unveiled as quickly as possible through the police's speedy and rigorous investigation.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)