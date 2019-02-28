SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] HeeChul Praises IU's Way of Dealing with Malicious Comments
[SBS Star] HeeChul Praises IU's Way of Dealing with Malicious Comments

HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior applauded singer-songwriter IU on her actions against malicious comments.

On February 26 episode of KBS' 'Six-party Talks', the cast members had a discussion on fake news and malicious comments. 
Six-party TalksDuring the talk, TV personality Jang Dong Min brought up his own experience.
Six-party TalksHe shared, "A person said that he/she won't stop (leaving malicious comments) until me and my parents take our own lives. But police said they can't arrest the person because he/she had an overseas IP address."
Six-party TalksThen HeeChul mentioned IU's case and talked about how she always takes strong legal action with no leniency against the ones who spark rumors or write malicious things about her.

HeeChul explained, "That's why I look up to IU. She is an idol and also an artist, you know."
Six-party TalksHe continued, "She can't help but to be conscious of others, but she always takes strong legal action. I think that is how it should be."

Back in January, IU has announced her intention to take legal action against online rumors about her seeing profits by real estate speculation.

(Credit= KBS Six-party Talks, Kakao M)
