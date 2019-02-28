SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] What Would It Be like to See These Celebrities in Person?
[SBS Star] What Would It Be like to See These Celebrities in Person?

Most of the public do not have a lot of opportunities to see their favorite artist in person.

If lucky, one might run into them at a filming site or go to their fan signing event, but both of those things are not something that everyone could experience on a daily basis.

But what if there is an easier and much convenient way to achieve that goal without the hassle of leaving their own house?

Recently, a thread titled, 'Pictures that'll show you what it would like to see these celebrities in person' caught the eyes of many.

In the post, there were countless pictures of K-pop artists which helped the public to find the answers to the question they have been asking themselves for years, "What would it be like to see them in person?"

Let's take a look at few of them which gained a phenomenal response!

1. JINYOUNG of GOT7
2. Ong Seong Wu
3. JISOO of BLACKPINK
4. IRENE of Red Velvet
5. TZUYU of TWICE
6. SEHUN of EXO
7. Suzy
8. V of BTS
After seeing these pictures, their fans commented, "TZUYU looks like a goddess. Look at the size of her eyes.", "I'm speechless. I must see them in person!", "How could they look like that? They're human too, right?", and many more.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
