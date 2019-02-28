SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Cute Ways of K-pop Stars Getting Fans to Come to Them at Fan Signing Events
At fan signing events, fans move from one seat to the next in front of K-pop stars sitting still when they get their albums signed.

When a fan takes longer with a specific member of the group, then they have to wait for their fans to come to them.

During this time, they usually take a sip of a drink or wave to other fans looking at him/her from a distance.
Fan signing eventSometimes, they get so tired of waiting for their fans that they try to get their fans to come to them as fast as they can in their own ways.
Fan signing eventThese moments never fail to make fans smile, as they are so adorable.

Take a look at the images below!

1. V of BTS
Fan signing event2. Park Ji Hoon
Fan signing event3. NA EUN of APRIL
Fan signing event4. JINYOUNG of GOT7
Fan signing event5. MINHYUK of MONSTA X
Fan signing event6. Hwang Min Hyun of NU'ESTFan signing event7. ARIN of OH MY GIRL
Fan signing eventFan signing event8. ROCKY of ASTRO
Fan signing event9. Lee Minhyuk of BTOB
Fan signing event10. BAEK JI HEON of fromis_9
Fan signing event(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
