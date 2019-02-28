[SBS Star] Cute Ways of K-pop Stars Getting Fans to Come to Them at Fan Signing Events

At fan signing events, fans move from one seat to the next in front of K-pop stars sitting still when they get their albums signed.When a fan takes longer with a specific member of the group, then they have to wait for their fans to come to them.During this time, they usually take a sip of a drink or wave to other fans looking at him/her from a distance.Sometimes, they get so tired of waiting for their fans that they try to get their fans to come to them as fast as they can in their own ways.These moments never fail to make fans smile, as they are so adorable.Take a look at the images below!(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)