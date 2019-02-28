[SBS Star] Who Are 'Team Mint Chocolate' in BTS?

The members of K-pop boy group BTS sparred over mint chocolate on the group's recent online variety show.On February 27 episode of 'Run BTS! 2019', the members sat down in a classroom setting to have a debate on a particular preference in food―mint chocolate.SUGA took the role of a teacher, with other members as the students.Each of them had to avoid using certain words set by the members without their knowledge to keep their points.While J-HOPE and JUNGKOOK defended mint chocolate, RM, JIN, JIMIN, and V expressed their absolute no.J-HOPE broached to talk, "Mint chocolate is refreshing! It makes you feel like you brushed your teeth."JUNGKOOK added, "If you get rid of mint chocolate, then what about the people who do like mint chocolate? Those of you who don't like it, just don't buy it."On the contrary, RM said, "Mint chocolate is a flavor that should be gone."JIN added, "If you want that flavor, all you have to do is mix ice cream and toothpaste together. Producing mint chocolate-flavored food products is a waste of resources."JIMIN explained, "Food that are unappetizing are mostly blue or green. Is there a need to keep something that is so unappetizing to look at?"To this, JUNGKOOK said, "It's okay to dislike the flavor, but you should respect others' food preferences."J-HOPE wrapped up the debate, "I think we should still sell it to satisfy the taste of the minority."(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE)(SBS Star)