[SBS Star] Park Woo Jin & Lee Dae Hwi Reminisce Their Time at Wanna One's Exhibition

Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi took their time walking through the memories as the members of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One.On February 28, Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi used their management agency BRAND NEW MUSIC's social media to share a special photo.The photo was of Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi standing in a room where sticky notes with messages covered the walls.The two stars were in one of the rooms at 'Wanna One 512, Forever.', which is a specially-held exhibition displaying memories of Wanna One's 512-day journey.This was a room where Wannable (the name of Wanna One's fan club) used to write messages to the members of Wanna One.With the photo, Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi wrote, "We've read all your messages here. Love you!"Many fans are touched by their loving message as well as their sweetness to go all the way to see the exhibition.Meanwhile, Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi are planned to make debut as a group together.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'brandnewmusic2011' Instagram, SWING Entertainment)(SBS Star)