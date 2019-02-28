[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Surprises the Public with His Fashion Sense

K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO stole the hearts of his fans with his amazing sense of style.Recently, a thread titled, 'SUHO's everyday clothes which made his own stylist compliments him' garnered attention online.In the post, there were countless pictures of SUHO which well-demonstrated his incredible fashion sense.In most pictures, his outfits and the background were showing off an impeccable chemistry as if he planned it beforehand and intended it to appear that way.SUHO sometimes created a whole new look using the exact same outfits by adding different types of hats, sunglasses, bags, and scarves.SUHO not only excelled at utilizing the concept of complimentary color, but also had the audacity to try the trickiest fashion trend of all time―tone on tone.After seeing these pictures of SUHO, his fans commented, "I think he knows himself very well. He has his own identity.","Wish my boyfriend could dress half as good as he does.", "The way he utilizes the colors around him, it's beyond description.", and so on.(Kang Eunbee= Online Community, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook, 'kimjuncotton' Instagram)(SBS Star)