[SBS Star] SHINee KEY Makes Financial Donation to Children's Hospital
[SBS Star] SHINee KEY Makes Financial Donation to Children's Hospital

작성 2019.02.28
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SHINee KEY Makes Financial Donation to Childrens Hospital
KEY of K-pop boy group SHINee stepped forward to help young patients in the hospital.

On February 27, Kyungpook National University Hospital stated, "KEY came to visit our children's hospital today. He has donated 10 million won (approximately 8,900 dollars) to the hospital."KEYKyungpook National University Hospital is a hospital located in KEY's hometown Daegu, and KEY recently made a visit to the hospital despite his hectic schedule.

On this day, KEY took time to speak to some sick children and take photos with them after giving the money to the person in charge.KEYKEY commented, "I wanted to do something helpful for children in this hospital before I began my military duty."

He continued, "They all cope so well with their treatment. I find them very brave. I hope that my donation will help them."

The hospital revealed that they will use the money to help out families who struggle to afford medical expenses for their children.KEYMeanwhile, KEY is planned to release a repackaged album of his first solo album 'I Wanna Be' on March 4, and enlist in the military on the same day.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Kyungpook National University Hospital)

(SBS Star)  
