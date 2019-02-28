[SBS Star] CL's Recent Social Media Post Sparks Worries Among Fans

CL of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 worried her fans with an emotional message posted on her social media.On February 27, CL updated her social media account with two photos of herself taken by the beach.Along with the photos, CL wrote, "I can't express in words how thankful I am for all of you that have been a part of this journey with me. It's been one hell of a ride but I wouldn't change a single thing because your support has made everything worth it. Thank you always, Chaerin."Although CL has not explained in specific, but her fans suspect that she might refer to her long hiatus from the music industry.Fans commented, "You've been in a dungeon for so long. We miss you so much.", "Be happy, my queen. You're the best.", "So much had happened. My little warrior, I love you so much.", "You're a force to be reckoned with.", and more.Meanwhile, CL's last project in the music scene was her collaboration with The Black Eyed Peas, 'Dopeness', released in October 2018.(Credit= 'chaelincl' Instagram)(SBS Star)