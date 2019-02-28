SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] CL's Recent Social Media Post Sparks Worries Among Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] CL's Recent Social Media Post Sparks Worries Among Fans

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.28 14:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] CLs Recent Social Media Post Sparks Worries Among Fans
CL of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 worried her fans with an emotional message posted on her social media.

On February 27, CL updated her social media account with two photos of herself taken by the beach.
CLAlong with the photos, CL wrote, "I can't express in words how thankful I am for all of you that have been a part of this journey with me. It's been one hell of a ride but I wouldn't change a single thing because your support has made everything worth it. Thank you always, Chaerin."
CLAlthough CL has not explained in specific, but her fans suspect that she might refer to her long hiatus from the music industry.

Fans commented, "You've been in a dungeon for so long. We miss you so much.", "Be happy, my queen. You're the best.", "So much had happened. My little warrior, I love you so much.", "You're a force to be reckoned with.", and more.
CLMeanwhile, CL's last project in the music scene was her collaboration with The Black Eyed Peas, 'Dopeness', released in October 2018.

(Credit= 'chaelincl' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호