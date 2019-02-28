[SBS Star] SF9 to Embark on a Live Tour in America & Europe

K-pop boy group SF9 will visit 10 cities of the United States and Europe starting this April.On February 28, SF9's management agency FNC Entertainment announced destinations of SF9's upcoming tour '2019 SF9 USAㆍEUROPE LIVE TOUR [UNLIMITED]'.SF9 is planning on proving its global popularity with the tour which has 10 stops in total―Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Moscow, Warsaw, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, and London.With this tour, SF9 will be resuming its world tour in 17 months since its last American fan meeting tour '2017 SF9 BE MY FANTASY IN USA' was held back in November 2017.This time, SF9 is planning on stealing the hearts of the local fans with its enhanced sexiness and impeccably-orchestrated choreography.With the latest track 'Enough', SF9 made it to the chart for the first time and caught the eyes of many by ranking #81 on Melon chart.Meanwhile, SF9 is currently focusing on the promotional activity of its sixth mini album 'NARCISSUS' which was released on February 20.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= FNC Entertainment, 'SF9official' Facebook)(SBS Star)