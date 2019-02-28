[SBS Star] Baik Ji-won & Park Bo Gum Go to See Block B P.O's Play

Korean actor Park Bo Gum and actress Baik Ji-won reunited with K-pop boy group Block B's member P.O after wrapping up their drama.On February 27, P.O's management agency staff uploaded a picture on P.O's social media account.The picture was of P.O with Baik Ji-won and Park Bo Gum in front of posters for P.O's play 'A Boy Goes to Heaven'.The caption said, "Baik Ji-won and Park Bo Gum came to support P.O with his play yesterday. P.O is so happy to see his mother and brother!"Until the end of last month, Baik Ji-won, P.O, and Park Bo Gum appeared in 'Encounter' together.In the drama, P.O and Park Bo Gum acted as brothers, and Baik Ji-won was their mother.During a recent interview with KBS 'Entertainment Weekly', P.O mentioned that him and Park Bo Gum keep in frequent touch even after the end of their drama.At that time, P.O excitedly said, "Bo Gum said that he would come to see my play soon!"It looks like Park Bo Gum had kept his promise with P.O, and arranged time to go see the play with Baik Ji-won.Their ongoing friendship is spreading warmth to fans around the globe.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'pyojihoon_official' Instagram, tvN Encounter, 'BOGUMMY' Twitter)(SBS Star)