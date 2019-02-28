[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Receives a Snack Truck From Lee Nayoung

Actress Lee Nayoung showed support for her drama co-star actor Lee Jong Suk with a snack truck.On February 28, Lee Jong Suk shared a photo of a food truck banner on his social media account.The message written on the banner reads, "'Eunho', after two springs, summers, autumns, and winters, the season with beautiful moon will come. Stay healthy! Salute! From Dani Dani, your Dani."Along with the photo, Lee Jong Suk wrote, "Thank you, my noona. It's my first time to receive a snack truck from my co-star. The number that I like the most is 'either 2 or 0' (pronounced 'Lee Na Young' in Korean)."Lee Jong Suk and Lee Nayoung co-starred in tvN drama 'Romance Is a Bonus Book' as 'Cha Eunho', and 'Kang Dani'.Meanwhile, Lee Jong Suk is set to begin his national mandatory duty as a public service worker starting March 8.(Credit= 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)(SBS Star)