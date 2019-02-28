[SBS Star] Yulhee Advises Her Sister-in-law to Not Get Married Early

K-pop girl group LABOUM's former member Yulhee expressed frustration about her husband, Minhwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND.On February 27 episode of KBS' 'Guys Doing Housework Season 2' (literal translation), Yulhee went on a shopping trip with her sister-in-law.Minhwan watched his son Jae Yul alone while his younger sister and wife enjoying their time outside.When they returned home, Minhwan talked about how hard it was to take care of the baby alone.To this, his sister said, "Guys need to do well," and Yulhee added, "You only take care of the baby because I tell you to. Minhwan doesn't even know how to do the laundry. He has never taken out the trash."Minhwan's mother told Minhwan, "Yulhee would run away if you keep up like that," and advised her daughter to not get married until she finds a good man.Yulhee agreed and said, "Unnie, please don't get married early."Yulhee and Minhwan announced pregnancy of their first child in May 2018, and tied the knot in following October.The couple is the youngest K-pop idol couple to get married and give birth to a child.(Credit= KBS Guys Doing Housework Season 2, jaeyul2._.2' Instagram)(SBS Star)