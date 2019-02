Korean actress Shin Mina made headlines for her consistent donations to help out patients with burn injuries.On February 27, it was belatedly revealed that Shin Mina made donations for 10 consecutive years and donated 2 billion won (approximately 1,786,336 dollars) in total so far.Shin Mina has been concentrating on helping burn patients since 2015, so they could get the treatment they need.According to a relevant source, Shin Mina has been supporting the less fortunate starting from children to the elderly without letting the public know.The source added that Shin Mina always strives to seek a way to take care of people who receive relatively less attention and expresses her will to aid them.After hearing the news that burn patients are not getting enough attention socially, she stepped up to help them who could not get a proper treatment because of the expensive surgery costs and treatment fees.The symptoms and the treatment methods for burn patients can vary depending on the size and the depth of their damage.For this reason, they need a constant attention and help since they have to go through several surgeries for years and take a fairly long time to fully recover.Shin Mina has delivered 100 million won (approximately 89,334 dollars) to Hallym Burn Foundation every year, and has helped 50 children and women until now.Also, she has been spreading her positive energy and influence all around the world by inviting eight children from outside Korea such as Mongolia and Cambodia and covering their medical expenses.Meanwhile, Shin Mina is planning on returning to the screen this year with her upcoming movie 'DIVA'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'shinmina' Facebook)(SBS Star)