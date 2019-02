K-pop boy group iKON's leader B.I said he would like to act in romantic scenes one day.On February 27, iKON attended an annual forum 'MBN Y Forum 2019' at Jangchung Arena, Seoul.At the forum, B.I was asked, "What do you think you would have become if you had not become a K-pop star?"B.I answered, "If I had the same level of passion as the passion that I have for music for something, then I would probably have done that."He continued, "The thing is though, I'm not really good at anything else. I also don't have any desire to do anything else. So, I have never really thought about it that deeply."Then, B.I gave a little thought and mentioned a new area where he would like to step into in the future.B.I said, "Acting is something that I would like to try. I've always wanted to act in romantic scenes. There were many scenes that I've watched in the past that I wish I were the male character. I was jealous of them."He added with a laugh, "But I have no talent for acting. It's just a wish. I would like to focus on doing music for now."Meanwhile, iKON is scheduled to perform at 'SXSW 2019' that will take place on March 13 in Austin, Texas.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'shxxbi131' Instagram, 'OfficialYGiKON' Facebook)(SBS Star)