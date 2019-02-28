SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEUNGRI Completes Police Questioning
작성 2019.02.28 10:27 조회수
SEUNGRI of K-pop boy group BIGBANG underwent police questioning about the controversies and allegations surrounding him and his business.

On February 28 at around 5:30 AM KST, SEUNGRI was released and stood in front of the press after about an 8-hour of investigation.
SEUNGRI (funE)SEUNGRI said, "Questioning for all allegations has been finished. Regarding drugs, I underwent all drug tests requested by the narcotics unit. Many people are angry about the controversies, and I will cooperate with police so that all suspicions can be dispelled."

He added, "I ask everyone to wait for the results of the investigation. If the police require anything else, I will return for further questioning."
SEUNGRI (funE)SEUNGRI was swept up in various controversies for his association with the club 'Burning Sun', after a series of scandal centered on the club broke out involving allegations of assault, sexual violence, and drug trafficking.
SEUNGRI (funE)In addition to the ongoing controversies, SBS funE reported on February 26 revealing text messages that suggested SEUNGRI was involved in preparing sexual escort services for investors.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
