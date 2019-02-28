SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Spotted in Brunei!
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Spotted in Brunei!

Korean actor Song Joong Ki visited Brunei to shoot his upcoming drama.

On February 27, various Chinese media outlets reported that Song Joong Ki was in Brunei to film some scenes for 'Asdal Chronicles'.

According to their reports, Song Joong Ki was welcomed by a great number of fans at the airport.

When he saw his fans waiting for him after arriving at the airport, he said to have waved to them with a bright smile on his face.Song Joong KiFans also spotted Song Joong Ki places around the film site as well.

Song Joong Ki walked about the area with comfortable clothes and had a meal at a restaurant.Song Joong Ki'Asdal Chronicles' is a fantasy drama that will depict a story taking place in an ancient fictional city of Asdal, where people are determined to turn Asdal into an ideal nation.

Song Joong Ki has been cast to play 'Eun-seom', an unlucky person who everyone believed would bring bad luck to Asdal from birth.Song Joong KiThe drama is expected to begin broadcasting in the first half of the year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Weibo, Tencent QQ)

(SBS Star) 
