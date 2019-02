K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA will be featured on Korean hip-hop group Epik High's next album.On February 28, Epik High revealed the third lineup of its upcoming album 'sleepless in __________' through its official social media account.Epik High unveiled the first and the second lineup of its new album on February 26 and 27, respectively.With this information, fans were able to learn who participated in Epik High's next album―including SUNWOOJUNGA, Crush, and CODE KUNST.In the third lineup which was revealed on the last day, it was written that SUGA and Malaysian singer-songwriter YUNA also worked with the group for the new album.SUGA has already proved his ability and talent as an artist by producing many BTS tracks as well as collaborating with various artists outside the group including Lee So Ra ('Song request') and SURAN ('If I Get Drunk Today').The expectation towards Epik High's comeback has skyrocketed since the group did not specify SUGA's exact role in its upcoming album yet.YUNA is the first Malaysian artist who made it to the Billboard's Top 10 chart, and as she has a huge fan base inside and outside Korea, the public is eager to see the result of their collaboration.Meanwhile, 'sleepless in __________' will be released on March 11 at 6PM KST.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'EPIKHIGH' 'bangtan.official' 'yunamusic' Facebook)(SBS Star)