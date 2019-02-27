[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS' Reaction to Rookie Boy Group Performing 'DNA'

K-pop rookie boy group New Kidd performed a cover stage right in front of the original group―and it was no other than 'DNA' by BTS!On February 26, both New Kidd and BTS attended 'Edaily Culture Awards' which took place at Sejong Center, Seoul.During the awards ceremony, New Kidd performed to BTS' all-time hit song 'DNA' while BTS was sitting in the very front row.The members of BTS were spotted enjoying the performance and affectionately showing support to the rookie group.Regarding New Kidd's 'DNA' cover stage, BTS said, "Just like us, they are young boys who have a dream to be great singers. Thank you for the cover stage today."New Kidd's leader JINKWON said, "I was so nervous because BTS watched us from the front row. It was surprising to see their faces so close from the stage. I was also touched that BTS smiled and clapped for us."Another member WOOCHAN said, "BTS is my role model and the one who made me to dream of becoming a singer. After the performance, BTS gave thumbs up for us when we went down from the stage. I was so happy and thankful for that."You can watch the full reaction video below:(Credit= 'jflo_newkidd' 'bts_bighit' Twitter, 'DH S' YouTube, 'V SPECIAL' V LIVE)(SBS Star)