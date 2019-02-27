SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS' Reaction to Rookie Boy Group Performing 'DNA'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS' Reaction to Rookie Boy Group Performing 'DNA'

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.27 18:58 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Reaction to Rookie Boy Group Performing DNA
K-pop rookie boy group New Kidd performed a cover stage right in front of the original group―and it was no other than 'DNA' by BTS!

On February 26, both New Kidd and BTS attended 'Edaily Culture Awards' which took place at Sejong Center, Seoul.
New KiddNew KiddDuring the awards ceremony, New Kidd performed to BTS' all-time hit song 'DNA' while BTS was sitting in the very front row.
BTSBTSThe members of BTS were spotted enjoying the performance and affectionately showing support to the rookie group.
BTSBTSRegarding New Kidd's 'DNA' cover stage, BTS said, "Just like us, they are young boys who have a dream to be great singers. Thank you for the cover stage today."
BTSNew KiddNew Kidd's leader JINKWON said, "I was so nervous because BTS watched us from the front row. It was surprising to see their faces so close from the stage. I was also touched that BTS smiled and clapped for us."

Another member WOOCHAN said, "BTS is my role model and the one who made me to dream of becoming a singer. After the performance, BTS gave thumbs up for us when we went down from the stage. I was so happy and thankful for that."

You can watch the full reaction video below:
 

(Credit= 'jflo_newkidd' 'bts_bighit' Twitter, 'DH S' YouTube, 'V SPECIAL' V LIVE)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호