[SBS Star] BTS V Spotted on a Date with a Girl?

작성 2019.02.28 09:33
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V Spotted on a Date with a Girl?
Some photos of K-pop boy group BTS' member V made a lot of K-pop fans burst out laughing.

Recently, fans of V started posting photos of V throughout online communities with a comment, "Is this V's girlfriend?"

The first photo showed V smiling next to a mysterious person in long hair.

The second photo was of V and the same person in long hair having some pork cutlet in a restaurant.

They looked very close and definitely looked like two people on a romantic date.V and Jang Moon-bokAfter seeing these photos, fans assumed that one was a leaked photo and the other one was taken by a fan who had caught V on a date with his girlfriend.

Soon, many of them jumped to this conclusion, because the photos seemed convincing enough.V and Jang Moon-bokA while later though, the initial uploaders of these photos posted a new photo taken on the same day that showed the mysterious person's face.

It turned out the long-haired person was actually K-pop artist Jang Moon-bok.

The photos gave a wrong idea, as Jang Moon-bok likes to keep his hair long.V and Jang Moon-bokUpon discovering this, fans laughed out loud and said, "Oh man, the photos completely fooled me!", "Now that I know it is Jang Moon-bok, I can totally see that it is him in the photos.", "I honestly can't stop laughing. Help!", and so on.

V and Jang Moon-bok have been good friends since high school when they used to attend the same school in Daegu.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'check_h.p' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호