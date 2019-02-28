[SBS Star] RM Opens up About the Responsibilities He Feels as BTS' Leader

K-pop boy group BTS' fans believe that its leader RM is the glue that holds the group together.Recently, a thread titled, 'RM's response to fan's comment―Thank you for being such a great leader!' garnered attention online.In the post, there were a few pictures of RM and excerpts from his past interview which allowed the public to get a glimpse of his strong work ethic and philosophy on life.When one fan said, "Thank you for being a great leader,", RM replied, "I'm not a great leader. The members make me become one."In the group's photo book 'BTS WINGS CONCEPT BOOK', RM said, "Giving speeches at events, and encouraging the members when they need a boost. Those things are my job. As a K-pop boy group member, there are other members who are better than me."He added, "I tried to take a step back when it comes to those things because each of us have different roles. But it doesn't mean that I won't do anything. I'll try to focus on my part but I will not try to own anything. That way, other members can spread their wings more easily."RM continued while explaining his role as the group's leader, "We've come this far so now we need to make a choice. Whether to stay here or to go a little further. Now, I feel like it's our calling."He continued, "We need to see how far we could go. We need to pave the way. I told that to the members and thankfully, they got me. We don't exactly know when all of this would end but we have to finish the race at least."At the end of the group's concert, RM moved the audience by saying, "People say that we got lucky. We really did. You can never meet this kind of people. They've never missed a day of work. They just trusted me and followed me who I can't even believe. They did all that because I'm their leader."After seeing this post, his fans commented, "We're so lucky to have you.", "He's my rock. Thank you for making your debut as a member of BTS.", "Wish I could take care of you in my next life.", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS will go on a stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' starting this May.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)