SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JOOHEON Startles Fan by Precisely Describing the Last Time When He Saw Her in the Crowd
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] JOOHEON Startles Fan by Precisely Describing the Last Time When He Saw Her in the Crowd

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.27 17:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JOOHEON Startles Fan by Precisely Describing the Last Time When He Saw Her in the Crowd
K-pop boy group MONSTA X's member JOOHEON completely shocked his fan at the group's recent fan signing event with his incredible memory.

Recently, one fan of MONSTA X shared her story of attending her first-ever fan signing event online.

Out of all conversation she had with the seven members―SHOWNU, WONHO, MINHYUK, KIHYUN, HYUNGWON, JOOHEON, and I.M, she particularly talked about her conversation with JOOHEON.JOOHEONAlong with a video that showed her conversation with JOOHEON, she wrote, "I was so surprised that JOOHEON remembered saying hi to me."

She added, "On that day when I saw him, I was watching him behind two massive professional cameras where it was hard to see. I'm over the moon right now! He really gave me a heart attack!"
 
Here is how their conversation went:

Fan: I went to see you all the way to Yangyang the other day.

JOOHEON: I saw you! I saw you in Yangyang!

Fan: No, I don't think so. You are just saying that.

JOOHEON: You came to see me hosting a radio show, didn't you?

Fan: (nods)

JOOHEON: Yeah, you were outside.

Fan: I couldn't have watched you from inside, so...

JOOHEON: I seriously saw you! I waved my hand to you in hello.

Fan: Well, I did think you waved at me, but there were some others around me. You might have waved to a fan next to me or something.

JOOHEON: (explains it with his hands) I saw you through two cameras. Isn't that right?

Fan: (jumps out of her seat in shock)

Then, the fan also uploaded how she saw JOOHEON on that day when she went to Yangyang.
JOOHEONAfter other fans saw this post, they reponded, "Wow, she is so lucky! JOOHEON has such great memory!", "I bet she would never be able to stop fangirling JOOHEON now.", "The fan's reaction cracks me up! I probably would have reacted the same way though!", and so on.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X is busy promoting its new title track 'Alligator' which was released on February 18.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'mxS2mx' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호