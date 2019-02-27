[SBS Star] JOOHEON Startles Fan by Precisely Describing the Last Time When He Saw Her in the Crowd

나 기억한 것도 놀라운데 ㅠㅠ 그날 완전 구석에 찌그러져서 카메라 두대 뒤에 가려져있었는데 봤다해서 넘 좋았다 ㅠㅠ 이주헌,,, 날 죽였어,,,범인은 이주허니,, pic.twitter.com/IJSyRnPlYU — 쁘레쩰 (@mxS2mx) 2019년 2월 24일

K-pop boy group MONSTA X's member JOOHEON completely shocked his fan at the group's recent fan signing event with his incredible memory.Recently, one fan of MONSTA X shared her story of attending her first-ever fan signing event online.Out of all conversation she had with the seven members―SHOWNU, WONHO, MINHYUK, KIHYUN, HYUNGWON, JOOHEON, and I.M, she particularly talked about her conversation with JOOHEON.Along with a video that showed her conversation with JOOHEON, she wrote, "I was so surprised that JOOHEON remembered saying hi to me."She added, "On that day when I saw him, I was watching him behind two massive professional cameras where it was hard to see. I'm over the moon right now! He really gave me a heart attack!"Here is how their conversation went:I went to see you all the way to Yangyang the other day.I saw you! I saw you in Yangyang!No, I don't think so. You are just saying that.You came to see me hosting a radio show, didn't you?(nods)Yeah, you were outside.I couldn't have watched you from inside, so...I seriously saw you! I waved my hand to you in hello.Well, I did think you waved at me, but there were some others around me. You might have waved to a fan next to me or something.(explains it with his hands) I saw you through two cameras. Isn't that right?(jumps out of her seat in shock)Then, the fan also uploaded how she saw JOOHEON on that day when she went to Yangyang.After other fans saw this post, they reponded, "Wow, she is so lucky! JOOHEON has such great memory!", "I bet she would never be able to stop fangirling JOOHEON now.", "The fan's reaction cracks me up! I probably would have reacted the same way though!", and so on.Meanwhile, MONSTA X is busy promoting its new title track 'Alligator' which was released on February 18.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'mxS2mx' Twitter)(SBS Star)