[SBS Star] BTS Marks #2 on IFPI's 'Global Artist Chart 2018'

K-pop boy group BTS has made another unprecedented achievement in K-pop history.On February 26, IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry) announced its annual top 10 'Global Artist Chart'.IFPI is a non-profit international organization that represents the recorded music industry, and the chart includes "album sales across digital, CD and vinyl formats; singles, both downloaded and physical; and streams across the calendar year.On this year's chart, BTS landed at #2 right behind hip-hop artist Drake who topped the list.IFPI noted BTS' phenomenal success worldwide, "South Korean seven-piece boyband BTS take second place on IFPI's list after the massive global success of album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear', released in May 2018, and 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer', released in August 2018."The organization added, "Since their formation in 2013, BTS have established a truly global fanbase―known as the ARMY―and have been instrumental in bringing K-pop to a global stage."The full top 10 of 'Global Artist Chart 2018' is as follows:1. Drake2. BTS3. Ed Sheeran4. Post Malone5. Eminem6. Queen7. Imagine Dragons8. Ariana Grande9. Lady Gaga10. Bruno Mars(Credit= IFPI/Big Hit Entertainment, 'champagnepapi' 'teddysphotos' Instagram)(SBS Star)