[SBS Star] BTS Marks #2 on IFPI's 'Global Artist Chart 2018'
[SBS Star] BTS Marks #2 on IFPI's 'Global Artist Chart 2018'

작성 2019.02.27
K-pop boy group BTS has made another unprecedented achievement in K-pop history.

On February 26, IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry) announced its annual top 10 'Global Artist Chart'.

IFPI is a non-profit international organization that represents the recorded music industry, and the chart includes "album sales across digital, CD and vinyl formats; singles, both downloaded and physical; and streams across the calendar year.
IFPI Global Artist Chart 2018On this year's chart, BTS landed at #2 right behind hip-hop artist Drake who topped the list.

IFPI noted BTS' phenomenal success worldwide, "South Korean seven-piece boyband BTS take second place on IFPI's list after the massive global success of album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear', released in May 2018, and 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer', released in August 2018."

The organization added, "Since their formation in 2013, BTS have established a truly global fanbase―known as the ARMY―and have been instrumental in bringing K-pop to a global stage."
IFPI Global Artist Chart 2018The full top 10 of 'Global Artist Chart 2018' is as follows:

1. Drake
2. BTS
3. Ed Sheeran
4. Post Malone
5. Eminem
6. Queen
7. Imagine Dragons
8. Ariana Grande
9. Lady Gaga
10. Bruno Mars

(Credit= IFPI/Big Hit Entertainment, 'champagnepapi' 'teddysphotos' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
