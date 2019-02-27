SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Suzy Steals the Hearts of Parisian with Her Irresistible Beauty!
[SBS Star] Suzy Steals the Hearts of Parisian with Her Irresistible Beauty!

K-pop artist/actress Suzy showed off her jaw-dropping beauty at one fashion show she attended in Paris.

On February 26, Suzy made appearance at one luxury brand's fashion show as the representative celebrity of Korea.
SuzyOn this day, the pictures of Suzy were posted on numerous fashion magazines' official social media and went viral online.
SuzySuzy showed up at the site wearing a cute and yet classy navy beret and a colorful long skirt which gave off a mysterious and romantic vibe.
SuzyShe brought out the shape and the colors of her outfits using a belt and tied up the whole outfit together with an adorable saddle bag.
SuzyAlso, Suzy walked the public through the meaning of natural beauty with her almost no makeup makeup look.
SuzyAfter seeing these pictures of Suzy, her fans commented, "She's the perfection itself. She probably is the prettiest person on the planet.", "Wonder what it's like to be that pretty.", "Yes! Suzy in a beret. So beautiful!", and many more.

Meanwhile, Suzy will make her small screen comeback with SBS' upcoming drama 'VAGABOND' which will be aired in May.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'skuukzky' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
