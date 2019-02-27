SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] A Horrifying Thing that HeeChul's Extreme Fans Did When He Changed His Phone Number
SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] A Horrifying Thing that HeeChul's Extreme Fans Did When He Changed His Phone Number

작성 2019.02.27 15:48
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul shared a shocking thing that his extreme fans had done to him.

On February 26 episode of KBS' 'Six-party Talks', HeeChul gave everyone goosebumps with a horrifying story.

While the cast members were having a discussion on the topic of privacy, HeeChul commented, "I'm very sensitive to this matter."

HeeChul explained, "There were a number of times in the past when my privacy was invaded by some extreme fans. They seriously would go so far."
HeeChulThen, HeeChul began telling one story, "Once, U-KNOW Yunho of TVXQ! and I both changed our phone number. We had just changed it and told no one about it, but would receive text messages from them."HeeChulHeeChul said, "At that time, they first wrote a message to U-KNOW Yunho. It said, 'I know you've changed your phone number. I still know it though!'"

HeeChul continued, "Just when we were saying how creepy that was, I received a message from them as well. It said, 'Haha I know your new number, too!' This happened for real."HeeChulAfter listening to HeeChul, the cast sitting around the table gasped in shock and repeatedly said, "That is so nightmarish!"

'Six-party Talks' is a new talk show where various social issues are discussed by six celebrities―HeeChul, Lee Gyeonggyu, Kim Yong Man, Park Myung-soo, Jang Dong Min, and Jang Do-yeon.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Six-party Talks)

(SBS Star) 
