[SBS Star] A Horrifying Thing that HeeChul's Extreme Fans Did When He Changed His Phone Number

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul shared a shocking thing that his extreme fans had done to him.On February 26 episode of KBS' 'Six-party Talks', HeeChul gave everyone goosebumps with a horrifying story.While the cast members were having a discussion on the topic of privacy, HeeChul commented, "I'm very sensitive to this matter."HeeChul explained, "There were a number of times in the past when my privacy was invaded by some extreme fans. They seriously would go so far."Then, HeeChul began telling one story, "Once, U-KNOW Yunho of TVXQ! and I both changed our phone number. We had just changed it and told no one about it, but would receive text messages from them."HeeChul said, "At that time, they first wrote a message to U-KNOW Yunho. It said, 'I know you've changed your phone number. I still know it though!'"HeeChul continued, "Just when we were saying how creepy that was, I received a message from them as well. It said, 'Haha I know your new number, too!' This happened for real."After listening to HeeChul, the cast sitting around the table gasped in shock and repeatedly said, "That is so nightmarish!"'Six-party Talks' is a new talk show where various social issues are discussed by six celebrities―HeeChul, Lee Gyeonggyu, Kim Yong Man, Park Myung-soo, Jang Dong Min, and Jang Do-yeon.(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Six-party Talks)(SBS Star)