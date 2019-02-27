SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NCT 127 to Take Its Tour to North America!
[SBS Star] NCT 127 to Take Its Tour to North America!

K-pop boy group NCT 127 will throw a concert in 11 cities of North America as part of its world tour 'NEO CITY - The Origin'.

On February 27, NCT 127's management agency SM Entertainment revealed that the group will kick off its North American tour with the concert in New Jersey and visit 10 more cities in the continent including Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Phoenix, Houston, Chicago, San Jose, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Toronto.
NCT 127NCT 127 is planning on showing its powerful performances, unique music, and cutting-edge stage setting through the world tour.

This would be a great opportunity for NCT 127 to expand its playground to North America since the group is also scheduled to proceed local promotional activities along with the tour.
NCT 127NCT 127 kicked off 'NEO CITY - The Origin' on January 26 with the concert in Seoul and is currently performing in seven cities of Japan―Osaka, Hiroshima, Ishikawa, Hokkaido, Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Saitama.

After wrapping up the concerts in Japan, NCT 127 will take its tour to other countries in Asia, North America and even Europe.
NCT 127Back in 2018, NCT 127 topped iTunes album chart in 22 different countries and ranked #86 on Billboard 200 with its U.S debut album 'Regular-Irregular'.
NCT 127Also, NCT 127 made appearance at American television network ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and walked down the red carpet of 'American Music Awards'.

Meanwhile, NCT 127 will throw 14 concerts in seven cities of Japan until March 31.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SM Entertainment, 'NCTsmtown_127' Twitter, 'NCT127.smtown' Facebook, 'nct127' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
