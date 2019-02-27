SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Moon Geun Young in Talks to Make Her Small Screen Comeback
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Moon Geun Young in Talks to Make Her Small Screen Comeback

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.27 15:11 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Moon Geun Young in Talks to Make Her Small Screen Comeback
Actress Moon Geun Young is considering making her small screen comeback for the first time in four years.

On February 27, seveal news outlets reported that Moon Geun Young will be joining tvN's new drama 'Catch Yoo Ryung' (literal translation) as the female lead.
Moon Geun YoungIf she accepts the offer, Moon Geun Young will play 'Yoo Ryung', a rookie detective with exceptional spatial perception abilities.

She joins a subway station's constabulary to find her missing autistic twin sibling.
Moon Geun YoungIn response to the report, Moon Geun Young's management agency NAMOO ACTORS stated, "It is true that Moon Geun Young has received an offer to join 'Catch Yoo Ryung'. She is currently reviewing the script."
Moon Geun YoungBack in February 2017, Moon Geun Young announced her indefinite hiatus after being diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome.

Her last drama appearance was SBS' 'The Village: Achiara's Secret' in 2015. 

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호