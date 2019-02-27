[SBS Star] Moon Geun Young in Talks to Make Her Small Screen Comeback

Actress Moon Geun Young is considering making her small screen comeback for the first time in four years.On February 27, seveal news outlets reported that Moon Geun Young will be joining tvN's new drama 'Catch Yoo Ryung' (literal translation) as the female lead.If she accepts the offer, Moon Geun Young will play 'Yoo Ryung', a rookie detective with exceptional spatial perception abilities.She joins a subway station's constabulary to find her missing autistic twin sibling.In response to the report, Moon Geun Young's management agency NAMOO ACTORS stated, "It is true that Moon Geun Young has received an offer to join 'Catch Yoo Ryung'. She is currently reviewing the script."Back in February 2017, Moon Geun Young announced her indefinite hiatus after being diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome.Her last drama appearance was SBS' 'The Village: Achiara's Secret' in 2015.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)