[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Receives an Appreciation Plaque for His Fan Dance
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Receives an Appreciation Plaque for His Fan Dance

작성 2019.02.27 15:22
One cultural conservation society of Korea expressed their gratitude to K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN for raising awareness towards Korean fan dance.

On February 27, JIMIN posted a picture of an appreciation plaque on the group's social media account which he received from 'Kim Baek-bong Korean Fan Dance Conservation Society' (literal translation).

Kim Baek-bong's fan dance was appointed as Pyongannam-do's intangible cultural property No.3 back in 2014.
 
Along with the picture, he wrote, "Today, I received many kinds of big awards. I truly am grateful and hope that I could share more with you through good music and performances. Thank you for always supporting me. I love you with all my heart."
JIMINBack in December 2018, JIMIN swept the entire audience of '2018 Melon Music Awards' off their feet with his amazing fan dance he showed at the stage of 'IDOL'.
 

Afterwards, his performance gained a worldwide attention and went viral through social media.
JIMINThe conservation society wrote on the appreciation plaque, "BTS reinterpreted Korea's beautiful fan dance in its own words and by doing so, it played a huge role in raising the aesthetic value and the status of it."
JIMINAn Byungju, a dance professor at Kyung Hee University and the daughter of Kim Baek-bong said during an interview with Edaily, "We all agreed that BTS' inspirational stage contributed in raising the awareness of Korean traditional arts."
JIMINShe continued, "In this day and age where everything changes so rapidly, the fact that BTS who has a worldwide reputation played a part in preserving and improving traditions almost felt like a cultural independence movement."

Meanwhile, BTS won Daesang (grand prize) and Best Concert award at this year's 'Edaily Culture Awards'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'BANGTANTV' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
