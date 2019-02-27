[SBS Star] Highlight Lee Gi Kwang Mentions How Yoon Du Jun Is Doing in the Military

K-pop boy group Highlight's member Lee Gi Kwang mentioned how the group's leader Yoon Du Jun is doing in the military.On February 25 episode of JTBC's television show 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator', Lee Gi Kwang was invited to join the talk.Since Lee Gi Kwang is scheduled to begin serving the national mandatory duty in about two months, the topic of the conversation in this episode centered around the military.Lee Gi Kwang said, "I'll be start my service on April 18 as a conscripted police officer."In response to this remark, singer Hwang Chi Yeol said, "I don't think you should be worried at all. You seem as strong and healthy as a guy in early 20s."After Lee Gi Kwang was done laughing, the host Kim Seong-joo asked, "Do you keep in frequent touch with the other members of your group in the military?"Lee Gi Kwang answered, "Yoon Du Jun video calls me often these days. He calls me using this phone that looks like the one in a public phone booth. But it allows you to make video calls."He added, "He is doing well. He told me that the military life is actually quite fun. It seemed like he had adapted himself well to the military."Meanwhile, Lee Gi Kwang is planning to hold a concert 'Lee Gi Kwang Live 2019: I' on March 23 and 24, and Yoon Du Jun is expected to be discharged from the military on April 10, 2020.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, 'Highlight_AUent' Twitter)(SBS Star)